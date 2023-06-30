30 Jun 2023
Bosses of Rosemullion Vets are planning to recruit extra staff following the eight-week refurbishment
Rosemullion Penryn’s Lindsey-Stevenson and Henry Bennett-Hughes.
A Cornish veterinary practice has reopened to the public following an expansion and refurbishment programme costing more than £300,000.
Bosses say the eight-week redevelopment of Rosemullion Vets in Penryn, near Falmouth, enables them to offer 25% more appointments, and other extra services, to clients.
The practice, which is part of the CVS Group, also plans to recruit additional staff in the coming months to help deliver the expanded service programme.
The project has seen the development of a third consultancy room, a new operating theatre and dedicated cat and dog preparation areas.
A specified area for nurse-led clinics has been created, enabling the provision of a raft of new services, including puppy socialising classes; behaviour; relaxation and firework clinics; adolescent pre-neutering checks and advice; wellness checks; weight management clinics; senior pet care advice; nail clipping and grooming; ear cleaning; and dental care advice.
The practice also plans to offer blood pressure checks, diabetic care, and advice on administering medication and vaccines.
Practice manager Susan Hawkins said: “As an established veterinary service in the local community we are excited that this refurbishment places us in a position to continue serving the Penryn area for many years to come.”