1 Mar
WSAVA advisory document confirms no evidence exists that pets or other domestic animals can be infected with 2019 n-CoV or that they may be a source of infection to people.
The WSAVA has prepared an advisory document offering guidance to help its members when talking with pet owners concerned about the risk of infection with the new coronavirus (2019 n-CoV).
It does warn, though, that it is a “rapidly evolving situation”.
Michael Lappin, chairman of the WSAVA’s One Health Committee, recommends vets tell owners to:
WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “There is still much we don’t know about 2019-CoV and, while the priority is to bring the outbreak of the infection caused to people under control as soon as possible, we are concerned for animal welfare, with reports of animals being abandoned or killed because their owners fear they might carry the virus.
“There is no evidence that this is necessary and we urge our members to ensure owners follow our guidance, and keep themselves and their companion animals safe.”