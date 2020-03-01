keep their companion animals with them if they are self-quarantined

keep cats inside

arrange care for any animals left at home if family or friends are hospitalised

contact their vet immediately if they have questions or concerns

‘No evidence’

WSAVA president Shane Ryan said: “There is still much we don’t know about 2019-CoV and, while the priority is to bring the outbreak of the infection caused to people under control as soon as possible, we are concerned for animal welfare, with reports of animals being abandoned or killed because their owners fear they might carry the virus.