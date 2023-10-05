5 Oct 2023
A relocation to purpose-built facilities in Bishop Auckland will allow Castle Vets to offer more services to more clients, bosses have claimed.
A County Durham veterinary practice has unveiled its new home following a £1.3 million relocation project.
Castle Vets, which is part of the CVS Group, has moved to a new purpose-built facility on the outskirts of Bishop Auckland, which officials say will enable a significant expansion of both services and patient numbers.
The new facility offers five consulting rooms, a spacious operating theatre, a dental suite, digital x-ray facilities, dental x-ray, in-house laboratory and an isolation ward for more seriously ill animals.
There is also a large reception area with cat and dog waiting areas, separate dog and cat hospital wards, and a small dog exercise area.
Practice manager Helen Rickard said: “We had considerably outgrown our old Maude Terrace building, so we are excited by the move to this spacious new site.
“Its state-of-the-art facilities will mean that we’ll be able to offer the highest quality of animal care and look after many patients right here. It’ll also enable us to grow the number of patients we see.”