21 Dec
After tougher restrictions – including a new Tier 4 for England – were introduced to help curb a virulent new COVID-19 variant, RCVS and BVA contact CVOs to ensure advice to vets is in line with rules in all four nations.
The RCVS and BVA are awaiting clarification of how the latest raft of COVID-19 restrictions will impact on veterinary practices in the four nations of the UK.
Yesterday (20 December), a Tier 4 “stay at home” category came into force in London, vast swathes of the south-east, and in Bedfordshire and Peterborough, with similar restrictions on social contact and retail businesses to November’s national lockdown.
A new all-Wales lockdown came into force at the weekend, Northern Ireland is following suit with its own lockdown from Boxing Day and the Scottish Government has put curbs on cross-border travel through the festive period.
In a statement, the RCVS and BVA said they expected guidance for practices in England Tier 4 to be similar to rules during the November lockdown, but it is seeking more details about Wales – where restrictions were tighter during its firebreak in October – and Northern Ireland.
The statement said: “The sudden introduction of these new restrictions signifies the severity of the situation and it’s essential that the veterinary professions continue to play their part in tackling the spread of the virus.
“Veterinary practices have been able to stay open throughout the pandemic thanks to strict adherence to biosecurity and social/physical distancing measures. Practices will be able to stay open, but should continue to assess and triage cases in the context of the restrictions, and RCVS/BVA guidance.
“In England we anticipate the guidance for veterinary practices in Tier 4 will be similar to the rules during the national lockdown in November. For Wales and Northern Ireland we are consulting with the governments.”
It continued: “The cross-border travel ban between Scotland and England recognises that travel for animal welfare purposes is essential, and decisions on seeing clients from across the border should be based on veterinary clinical judgement.
“We are in contact with the CVOs across the UK on the details to make sure our advice and guidance is in line with Government rules. The RCVS will be issuing updated guidance as soon as possible.
“We recognise that this is a difficult time for veterinary practices, not only in managing changing rules around COVID, but also as we approach the busy Christmas period.”