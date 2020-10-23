23 Oct
RCVS updates its guidance in light of new restrictions, including tier 1, 2 and 3 measures in England, and Wales' two-week 'firebreak' lockdown.
The RCVS has amended its COVID-19 guidance to veterinary professionals in light of lockdowns and restriction changes across the UK.
A two-week “firebreak” lockdown in Wales started at 6pm tonight (Friday 23 October), and the RCVS has now further updated its key guidance for the veterinary professions to explain the type of work that can be carried out there and under England’s three-tier restrictions. It will review Scotland’s five-tier system, announced by the Scottish Parliament earlier today, as soon as possible.
The college published its original guidance, in the form of a flowchart, during the early days of the pandemic to support veterinary decision-making during lockdown. Since then, the flowchart has been updated several times to reflect the subsequent relaxation of government restrictions.
The flowchart included the option for veterinary surgeons to remotely prescribe POM-V medicines without first carrying out a physical examination of the animal, subject to certain conditions. RCVS council allowed this temporary derogation from the college’s usual guidance to ensure animal health and welfare could be maintained during the pandemic, without risking the health of veterinary teams or their clients.
With the worsening situation across the UK, the Welsh Government’s decision to impose a further lockdown, and the potential for tighter lockdown restrictions elsewhere, the college has now produced two flowcharts and two sets of temporary guidance on remote prescribing, to reflect the main two types of government restrictions a practice may be working under.
The RCVS has updated its guidance for Welsh and English scenarios as follows, including relevant FAQs.
A “new” flowchart broadly representing a return to the college’s original guidance in April to undertake essential and emergency work only and with a temporary option to remote prescribe POM-Vs at an earlier stage, subject to certain conditions*.
The current flowchart incorporating all of council’s recent changes, including an expectation a veterinary surgeon should first aim to bring an animal under his or her care before considering prescribing POM-Vs remotely, subject to certain conditions*.
RCVS president Mandisa Green said: “I would like to reassure my colleagues once again that we understand the extreme challenges and difficult decisions they are facing.
“The college has no interest in taking anyone to task for considered professional judgement, providing they act reasonably in the circumstances, can justify their actions and take reasonable notes. Sadly, we’re seeing the pandemic situation deteriorating again in the UK, but to varying degrees across the country. This presents a significant challenge in ensuring our guidance is clear and straightforward, while remaining relevant to as many people as possible.
“We sincerely hope this new guidance achieves that aim and supports veterinary professionals working to uphold animal health and welfare, while maintaining the safety of their teams and clients.”
* The restriction conditions are set out in FAQ4a&b and include the recent requirement introduced by RCVS council (effective 1 November) for anyone remotely prescribing POM-Vs to also provide a 24/7 follow-up service involving physical examination, plus or minus further investigation, if required.