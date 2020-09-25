Guidance

Speaking in the wake of Mr Johnson’s announcement, BVA president James Russell said: “[The prime minister’s] speeches will not change much in terms of how veterinary professionals work in clinical practice, and our advice and guidance on working safely remains in place. But the statements do serve as a timely reminder for everyone to follow social distancing requirements, and as a strong message to clients to both follow and respect the requests and decisions that individual practices make in the interests of keeping colleagues and clients safe.