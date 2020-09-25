25 Sept
Prime minister Boris Johnson has introduced new measures to combat a rise in the rate of COVID-19 infections, but the BVA is not currently planning guidance changes.
The BVA will not be issuing new guidance following the Government’s decision to bring in extra restrictions to protect against the second wave of COVID-19.
With the rate of infection now at its highest level since the height of lockdown in April, prime minister Boris Johnson has introduced a raft of measures including increased home working, bigger fines for not wearing face coverings and a ban on gatherings of more than six people.
At the time of his announcement, Mr Johnson stressed he was keen to avoid a return to full lockdown – a measure that meant for a number of weeks veterinary practices were restricted to providing emergency cover to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
However, despite the new restrictions, which could well be in place for six months, the BVA has not changed its guidance, stating the announcement “will not change much” for the veterinary profession.
Speaking in the wake of Mr Johnson’s announcement, BVA president James Russell said: “[The prime minister’s] speeches will not change much in terms of how veterinary professionals work in clinical practice, and our advice and guidance on working safely remains in place. But the statements do serve as a timely reminder for everyone to follow social distancing requirements, and as a strong message to clients to both follow and respect the requests and decisions that individual practices make in the interests of keeping colleagues and clients safe.
“We know how well practices have already adapted to new restrictions and adjusted their ways of working so that they can offer a safe working environment while keeping animal health and welfare front and centre.
“Now that the UK governments have given a clear signal that we may have many months of restrictions and challenges ahead, we’d recommend that teams continually assess their ways of working to make sure they and their clients feel safe and supported.”
Whether that includes encouraging clients back into practice buildings, however, remains unclear. Earlier this month, outgoing BVA president Daniella Dos Santos urged practices to consider letting clients back into buildings amid fears “kerbside vetting” is compounding a potential mental health crisis.
When asked if the BVA was now rowing back on this position following the announcement of the new restrictions, a spokesman said: “In our guidance we are encouraging people to work as normally as they are able to in a Covid-secure manner. At Level Four, social distancing continues, but the stricter restrictions primarily affect hospitality, with no specific changes for veterinary practices.
“This means that we are still advising vets to continually reassess ways of working as a team, learning from each other what is working well. As long as this includes following the guidelines we have set out then vets should feel confident that they can continue, like all other workplaces, to keep colleagues and clients safe, while carrying out professional duties in a sustainable and effective way.”
The BVA was holding a similar line when asked about practices in areas such as the north-east, where more stringent lockdown measures have been put in place due to localised infection spikes.
It added: ”There is no suggestion at this time that people are not able to travel either to their place of work if they can’t work from home, or to take a pet to the vet.
“Therefore, the same principles apply, and those working in vet practices in areas of tighter lockdown have continued to work in COVID-secure ways. But the recommendation to keep an eye on developments and continually reassess ways of working definitely applies as above.”