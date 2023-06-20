20 Jun
Political leaders are being urged to act following what a senior vet described as “very positive” talks with country’s parliamentarians.
A senior vet has urged political leaders to give the green light for a new vet school in Ireland, amid fears of a “crisis looming” for the profession.
Liam Moriarty, managing director of Linneaus in the country, is backing calls for the University of Limerick to be allowed to start a new degree programme in two years’ time.
The institution has been seen for some time as a frontrunner for a new vet school to be developed, in addition to the current facility at University College Dublin.
However, while ministers are understood to be considering their position, a number of other options are also thought to be in the frame.
Mr Moriarty was among members of a veterinary working group who held talks with the Joint Oireachtais Committee on Agriculture at the Dáil Éireann on the issue.
But although he was encouraged by the discussions, he warned action was needed soon, particularly to help address a growing shortage of vets in rural areas.
He said: “There is a crisis looming. The industry is growing and high-quality work is being done, but we urgently need to train more people.
“Given the current age profile in the profession, we need to act quickly on this. More than 20% of practitioners are over the age of 60, so they are not likely to be working by 2030.
“There are also insufficient university places in Ireland, which is forcing large number of Irish students to travel abroad to receive a veterinary education.”
Mr Moriarty described Limerick as “a super university, which is ready to go and start a new course”.
He added: “I hope the committee will recommend that we move quickly to start a veterinary course at the University of Limerick, which will take students in from 2025 and output a new crop of vets by 2030.
“University of Limerick has a fantastic track record of working with industry, including in medicine, so we see the university as a strong contender to have a different spectrum of graduates who will work where they are needed the most.
“Having a place in the west of Ireland would certainly be a big advantage. We want these people to work in the west of Ireland, so let us train them there.
“It was a very positive meeting with broad cross-party support for a new vet school.
“We’re hopeful there will be an equally positive announcement from government soon.”