24 Oct 2025
Bosses say the move will help them to access “deeper pools of capital” and more investors.
Image: © everythingpossible / Adobe Stock
The CVS Group has today (24 October), announced plans to seek admission to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The company is currently listed on the exchange’s AIM market, where it has been since its initial flotation in 2007.
But bosses say they expect shares to move from there in the first quarter of 2026, subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval.
Group chair David Wilton said: “The board has reached the decision to move up to the Main Market after carefully considering the merits and potential demerits of such move and evaluating the process involved.
“We believe it is, as a listed company, in CVS’ best interest to do so as it will provide access to deeper pools of capital across a broader range of investors, offer the potential for index inclusion, improve trading liquidity, and enhance the group’s corporate profile.
“We are grateful to our shareholders for their long-term support particularly through the period of uncertainty in the past two years since the CMA launched their market review in September 2023.
“We look forward to working with all our stakeholders in our next phase of growth.”
The group estimates that between 15% and 20% of its existing shareholders are likely to be affected by the move and has also announced a share buy-back programme, which could be worth up to £20 million.
But bosses have stressed that they do not intend to raise new funds directly through the market switch.
The news comes just nine days after the Competition and Markets Authority published its long-awaited provisional remedy proposals.
Although CVS has voiced concerns about the proposed measures, arguing that not all were justified, today’s announcement said they had brought “welcome clarity” and they did not expect a “material impact” on its business.