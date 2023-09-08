8 Sept 2023
Hot on the heels of the relocation of the Havant site earlier this year, Southsea practice is moving two miles up the road to a 3,500 sq ft building.
Harbour Vets' new site at The Pompey Centre. Image: Harbour Vets
A new £1 million practice has opened in Southsea following a move across town to a 3,500 sq ft building.
Harbour Vets has relocated two miles from Villiers Road to a new building at retail park The Pompey Centre.
The upgraded property will, the practice hopes, enable it to increase the number of clients it serves and significantly expand the range of clinical services it offers to pets in the locality. Two new vets and a VN are being recruited, adding to the four-strong team at Southsea.
The switch came after CVS’ Harbour Vets relocated its Havant site, also in a £1 million move.
The new purpose-built building is all on one level and has three consulting rooms, an operating theatre featuring the latest veterinary equipment, an isolation ward, in-house laboratory, dental suite and digital x-ray facilities.
A spacious reception with separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, separate dog and cat hospital wards and new walk-in kennels for larger dog breeds have been created.Full access for disabled people has been built in, while the new clinic is also on a bus route.
Dan Bates, regional director for CVS’ Harbour Vets Southsea practice, said: “We had outgrown our existing practice on Villiers Road.
“It was becoming difficult for us to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to. So this is an exciting move for us.
“The Pompey Centre is a fantastic new site in a central location with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see.”