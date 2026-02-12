12 Feb 2026
Group’s latest clinical improvement initiative aims to reduce compassion fatigue and improve outcomes through stronger client communication.
Image: White Oak Veterinary Centre, Peterlee / CVS
A veterinary group has launched a new initiative to strengthen engagement with clients in practice.
CVS has launched the Collaborative Care Project, which aims to foster deeper connections between veterinary teams and pet owners to improve patient outcomes and team resilience.
Comprised of seven modules, the programme begins with a review of the importance of client engagement for both clinical success and team well-being.
It aims to reduce compassion fatigue among veterinary professionals by improving the quality of conversations in consultations, particularly those involving chronic illness or end-of-life decisions.
It also identifies key drivers of client satisfaction to help clinicians understand what matters most to pet owners and champions clients as experts on their pets’ routines, behaviours and needs – helping them to shape clinically sound and contextually appropriate treatment plans, including parasite risk assessments.
To ensure care is collaborative, it also adapts a framework from human health care – the Four Models of the Physician-Patient Relationship – to help clinicians tailor their communication style to the client and situation and develop the listening and questioning skills to uncover the key information they need.
Teams are encouraged to adopt a mindset of “unconditional positive regard” – judgement-free acceptance of clients regardless of behaviour or background – which is said to foster consistency in care and strengthen bonds with clients.
The project also champions clinical metrology tools, such as the University of Liverpool’s DogMA app, to measure pain, mobility or behaviour, said to empower owners to actively monitor their pets’ well-being at home and deepen their involvement in care.
Resources from the project are available for vet teams and pet owners including training programmes, clinical metrology and life stage assessment tools, how-to guides and a dedicated page on the CVS Knowledge Hub.
CVS’ companion animal UK veterinary director and project lead Lizzie McLennan-Green said: “We recognise that the quality of communication and collaboration in the consultation room directly impacts patient care, team well-being, and client satisfaction.
“Our Collaborative Care Project aims to equip veterinary professionals with the tools and training to build stronger, more empathetic relationships with clients.
“Meaningful interactions are not only protective against compassion fatigue – they also improve teamwork, reduce medical errors, and foster a sense of fulfilment.”