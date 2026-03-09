9 Mar 2026
Service combines teleoncology with laboratory expertise and specialist pathology insight to provide real-time support.
A veterinary group has announced the launch of a new vet-to-vet oncology support service to help first opinion practices manage cancer cases.
CVS has launched the Collaborative Cancer Care service across all its practices, and it is also accessible to vet practices outside the group.
The service combines CVS’ Vet Oracle Teleoncology service, Axiom Laboratories’ advanced testing and Finn Pathologists histopathology capabilities to support diagnosis, staging and treatment of oncology patients.
It includes a 20-minute phone consultation with a member of the Vet Oracle team providing a clinical overview and guidance immediately after lab results indicate a suspicion or diagnosis of cancer.
Vets are also provided a tailored treatment plan including interpretation of laboratory findings, additional recommended diagnostic tests and markers, chemotherapy protocols and palliative care considerations, as well as follow-up guidance as treatment progresses.
Sophie Keyte, clinical director of CVS Vet Oracle, said: “Cancer is one of the most difficult diagnoses for veterinary teams and pet owners to navigate.
“Our Collaborative Cancer Care service is designed to offer first opinion vets the reassurance of rapid access to expert oncology guidance at the moments they need it most.
By bringing together teleoncology, pathology and laboratory expertise, we can support vets in making confident decisions and help ensure pets receive compassionate, well‑informed care throughout their cancer journey.”
CVS Laboratories director Alex Aldridge added: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing veterinary practices with the very best diagnostic insights and clinical support.
“Our teams at Axiom and Finn Pathologists are proud to contribute advanced testing – including our AI‑enhanced Ki‑67 assessment – to a service that empowers first opinion vets and ultimately helps more pets receive timely, high‑quality cancer care.”