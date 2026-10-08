8 Oct 2026
StreetVet served as CVS’ Charity of the Year for 2025-26.
StreetVet. Image: Jess Cornwall
A large veterinary group has raised more than £75,000 for a charity that provides free veterinary care for the pets of people experiencing homelessness.
CVS raised the sum for StreetVet, which was its chosen Charity of the Year for 2025-26.
Colleagues within the group held numerous fund-raising events including sponsored walks, bake sales and dog shows.
Around 400 CVS companion animal practices and referrals throughout the UK have also hosted Pennies’ digital charity boxes at client payment points, which allow clients to make small donations when making digital payments.
CVS CVO Paul Higgs said: “StreetVet is a vital charity doing crucial work within our communities. The impact made from the money raised is a representation of the tireless commitment to people and animals shown by our colleagues up and down the country.”
StreetVet was also chosen by CVS colleagues as its Charity of the Year for 2019.
The charity’s chief executive Zoe Abbotts said: “We are incredibly grateful to CVS colleagues for choosing StreetVet as its Charity of the Year partner for a second time, and for the enthusiasm, dedication and generosity shown by colleagues across the business, and all the clients at participating companion animal practices and referral hospitals.
“The funds raised through this collaboration will help us continue to provide free veterinary care and essential services to the pets of people experiencing homelessness, enabling us to protect the unique bond between people and their pets.
“Together, we can make a meaningful difference to the lives of at-risk pet owners and the animals who mean so much to them.”
CVS announced in the summer that Cats Protection has been selected as its annual charity for 2026-27.