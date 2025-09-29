29 Sept 2025
The group has sought to improve client experience, expand patient facilities and uplift work and rest areas for staff.
The reception area at West Mount Vets in Huddersfield has also been upgraded.
CVS has made use of a “multi-million-pound fund” to refurbish a swathe of its clinics around the UK, having consulted with regional directors to determine which should be prioritised.
Patients around the country will benefit from additional facilities such as dental x-rays, clients will find renovated receptions and consultation rooms and staff have enjoyed enhancements to kitchen facilities and rest areas.
Clarendon House Vets in Chelmsford has received new car parking and staff and office facilities, Twyford Veterinary Clinic has had air conditioning installed and Grove Vets in Norfolk has benefited from new dental x-ray facilities and flooring.
CVS has also relocated six practices to new purpose-built premises, including Harbour Veterinary Hospital in Portsmouth, swapping North End for Anchorage, and White Oak Vets moving from South Hetton to Peterlee.
The new practices are built to the group’s minimum practice facility standard, an outline of what a good practice looks like as designed by CVS vets, nurses, practice managers and receptionists.
Chief financial officer Robin Alfonso said: “We will continue to prioritise investment to ensure we consistently have facilities that support great care and that we are proud of.
“We want our practices to be a more welcoming place for our clients and teams and the pets that they look after.”