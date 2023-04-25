25 Apr 2023
Half of group’s 500 practice sites will be relocated or upgraded within next five years.
CVS has pledged to spend up to £50 million a year to upgrade or relocate practices, and open new ones to the same standard.
More than half of the group’s estate of 500 practice sites will either be refurbished or moved to new premises to fit in with its new “minimum practice facility standard”.
Vets, VNs, practice managers and other practice staff have been heavily involved in drawing up the new CVS standard, which covers well laid-out clinical spaces, including multiple consult rooms and spacious theatres, as well as new walk-in kennels, x-ray facilities, in-house labs and central prep areas.
Creating a good place for staff to work in is also a focus for the standard, with improved rest areas, kitchen and food preparation areas, and modern office space all part of the plans.
Ben Jacklin, chief operating officer at CVS, said: “Our ambition is to provide the best possible care for animals and our vision is to be the veterinary company people most want to work for.
“We recognise to deliver that we need to have great facilities wherever we are operating. With every refurbishment and relocation, we are committed to upgrading our facilities to a practice facilities standard.”
Mr Jacklin added: “We’re committing to spend up to £50 million a year within the next five years to achieve that. This equates to us improving around half of our existing practice sites.”
CVS said it was also committing to selecting sites with ample parking and good accessibility, with building layouts that also included large and welcoming reception areas, separate cat and dog waiting areas, and easy-to-access consult rooms.
The new practice facility standard has already been introduced at eight CVS sites:
Half of CVS’ current practices will be refurbished or relocated to the standard in the next three to five years, with the standard to also be introduced at all new practices in areas where increased veterinary provision is needed.
CVS has already spent £80 million on sites, facilities and equipment in the past five years.