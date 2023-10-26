26 Oct 2023
Bosses say the project represents the group’s single biggest investment in one practice, which will offer some of the most advanced cancer treatments in Europe.
Bristol Vet Specialist's new building at Severn Beach.
A new £13.5 million veterinary referral hospital, which bosses believe will become a “centre of excellence” for the profession, has opened.
More than 100 veterinary professionals will eventually work in the Bristol Vet Specialists (BVS) site at Severn Beach after what its owner, the CVS Group, described as its biggest investment in a single site.
The company claims the site will offer some of the most advanced canine and feline cancer treatment in Europe, plus the latest technology and treatments across small animal disciplines.
The practice also boasts one of the few stereotactic linear accelerator for radiotherapy in England designed specifically for pets and which the group believes can offer more effective treatment with reduced side effects.
Clinical director Delphine Holopherne-Doran said: “We’re proud to open our new veterinary hospital in Bristol. We have spent years planning the site and its construction has taken many months.
“Our advanced facilities and eminent colleagues will mean we can provide the best animal care to pet owners across the South West, and we have invested in cutting-edge technology to bring cancer treatment in pets to the next level.
“So, we know that this site will become a centre of excellence in the veterinary world.”
Other facilities available within the 30,000 sq ft hospital include separate feline units and a dedicated customer experience zone, where it is intended that dedicated liaison staff will ensure patients are comfortable and owners are fully aware of what planned procedures entail.
Regional services for exotic species will continue to be provided from the existing Highcroft Veterinary Hospital in Whitchurch.