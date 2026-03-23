23 Mar 2026
Final remedy decisions are due to be published within the next 24 hours, following a new update from the regulator.
By Gravityaddict - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89437708
Final decisions on business regulators’ proposals to reform the UK veterinary sector are set to be made public tomorrow (24 March).
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed its plans in a new update to its investigation webpage.
It said: “The CMA intends to publish the final decision in its market investigation into veterinary services for household pets in the UK on Tuesday 24 March 2026. The final decision will be available on this case page once published.”
The post, published on Friday, came seven weeks after the authority’s deadline for new comments and evidence to be submitted ahead of final decisions being reached.
The investigation timetable had already indicated final remedy plans would be published in either February or March.
But senior figures within the sector had latterly anticipated an announcement soon because of purdah restrictions relating to the upcoming Scottish and Welsh parliamentary elections, as well as mayoral contests in England.
Those polls are due to take place on 7 May, slightly more than two weeks before the statutory deadline for the investigation process to be completed.