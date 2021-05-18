18 May
The Kennel Club has urged the Government to continue pursuing the nationwide ban on shock collars after a legal challenge from electric shock collar manufacturers.
Campaigners are calling on the Government to push ahead with its plan to ban shock collars after a legal challenge to their prohibition failed in court.
The Kennel Club has urged the Government to continue pursuing the nationwide ban on the devices after a legal challenge from the Electronic Collar Manufacturers Association and Petsafe was thrown out.
The court of appeals ruled on 14 May that Defra’s move to outlaw the collars was neither irrational or disproportionate.
Ed Hayes, head of public affairs at The Kennel Club, said: “The Court of Appeal judgement should be the final step on this hard-fought path to ban the use of electric shock collars in England and we have written to the minister to urge that the strong words and commitments made are swiftly converted into action.”
“We are delighted that the Government has committed to banning these unnecessary and cruel devices in their action plan.
“Research demonstrates that a reward-based approach is more effective than delivering painful electric shocks when training dogs and leading veterinary bodies in the UK and Europe are aligned in their opposition against shock collars.”
Dr Hayes added: “We have been extensively lobbying the UK Government and the devolved administrations for years on this issue.
“The Government previously committed to banning these harmful devices; however, the legal challenge, which has now finally been brought to a close, had considerably delayed Defra from acting.
“There is now no room to lose the forward momentum in bringing about the ban.”
The ruling came following the Government’s announcement of a new series of animal welfare reforms, including enshrining animal sentience in law, increased sentences for animal cruelty offences and the ban of shock collars, on 11 May.