27 Feb 2023
A year after seeing the site for the first time, a Linlithgow veterinary practice has welcomed its first clients to its new home.
Stuart McMorrow at the new Westport Veterinary Clinic site in Linlithgow.
A year of change is finally over for a West Lothian veterinary practice after it opened its new home.
Three new vets have already joined the team at the Westport Veterinary Clinic ahead of its relocation to larger premises in Linlithgow, with further appointments expected to follow.
The new site opened to clients for the first time on 21 February, exactly a year after clinical director and senior vet Stuart McMorrow saw the building for the first time.
Mr McMorrow said: “We’ve been in our small practice for such a long time and been bursting at the seams as we’ve been getting busier and busier; bigger and bigger.
“We want to maintain our standards and we felt that if we stayed in the same place we weren’t going to be able to maintain that.
‘We want to be able to treat the pets better, also give a much better working environment for the staff who have put up with the smaller building for a long time and so we now have a cutting-edge one.”
The new practice offers seven consulting rooms – some of which have outdoor access – and three operating theatres, as well as an on-site laboratory, dental, radiography and diagnostic facilities plus separate dedicated areas for cats and dogs, which include walk-in kennels for larger breeds.
A new receptionist has also been recruited in addition to the extra vets, and plans are in place to recruit further vets, nurses and care assistants in due course. An open day is also expected to take place in the coming weeks.
Mr McMorrow paid tribute to colleagues at the clinic’s sites in South Queensferry and Drum Brae for their support with clinical work during the relocation process.
Mr McMorrow added: “We are looking forward to welcoming all of our old and current clients to a much nicer practice, to welcome them and thank them for all of their patience while we were working at the old smaller practice, and we are looking forward to welcoming lots of new clients.
“We are always welcoming new clients – our books are always open, we have plenty of space, plenty of capacity and staff.
“We are one of the few veterinary practices that I know who is fully staffed for vets and nurses. We are wanting more, but only because we are expanding. We just can’t wait to get started and meet lots of new pets.”