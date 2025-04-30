30 Apr 2025
Business leaders said they were shocked by the accolade as the association’s president hoped others would be inspired by their achievement.
A Derbyshire veterinary practice has celebrated the “wonderful surprise” of becoming the first to receive gold accreditation in a BVA programme.
Swadlincote Veterinary Centre received the recognition after participating in the “Great Workplaces by BVA” scheme.
The practice excelled in several ways, including the leadership displayed by its management, the emphasis it placed on teamwork and the desire to continuously improve, and in affording its team members flexibility at work, the BVA said.
Clinical director Ingrid Stevenson said the accreditation “was really a wonderful surprise” and hailed her team “for their hard work and going above and beyond.”
She said: “The team were really pleased when I shared the news. It has certainly been good for team morale and a positive outcome to share with potential new recruits.
“The accreditation process was a thorough assessment of the practice, and our accreditor made us feel all at ease during the interviews.
“While we achieved gold, which was unexpected, we have also learnt of areas to develop further over the coming months. Overall, it was a positive experience for our practice.”
The scheme assesses practices across four primary areas – culture, health and well-being, leadership and management, and learning and development.
Both clinical and non-clinical workplaces can earn three-year accreditation ranked gold or silver.
The accreditation programme developed from the association’s wider Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative, which seeks to recognise positive workplace cultures.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Congratulations to the whole practice team for this incredible recognition.
“Creating positive working environments and targeting areas for improvement are the key to tackling ongoing workforce challenges around recruitment and retention.
“We hope this first gold accreditation inspires others to strive towards gaining recognition as workplaces where vet teams thrive.”