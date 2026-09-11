11 Sept 2026
Vets urged to discuss anxiety management plans with clients and stock SereniCare supplement.
Vets have been encouraged to have early conversations with owners of anxious pets ahead of this year’s firework season.
Pet gut health supplement brand Protexin is urging clinicians to prepare so owners can ensure appropriate behavioural, environmental and nutritional support is in place for their animals ahead of Bonfire Night, Diwali and New Year’s Eve.
Protexin’s senior veterinary technical advisor Ronan Fitzgerald said: “As a vet, I have seen many worried pet owners seeking help for animals that become distressed during firework season.
“Signs can range from avoiding interaction, hiding and reduced appetite to destructive behaviour, attempts to escape and, in more serious cases, defensive aggression.
“The important point is that firework season is a predictable event. If veterinary teams know a patient has struggled previously, there is an opportunity to speak to owners before firework season begins rather than waiting until their pet is already distressed.”
The brand offers a supplement for dogs and cats to manage stress and anxiety while supporting normal behaviour and gut health, SereniCare.
SereniCare combines Priome MW postbiotics, Fibersol prebiotic, bioactive peptide alpha-casozepine and amino acid L-tryptophan.
The ingredients are said to support the gut-brain-microbiome axis and have calming properties.
Protexin said the supplement should be introduced at least two weeks prior to the anticipated anxious event.
Dr Fitzgerald added: “SereniCare has been formulated to support normal behaviour and emotional balance during challenging situations, while also recognising the close relationship between gut health and the brain.
“As it can be easily mixed with food, it provides owners with a simple and convenient way to support their pet before and during periods of increased stress.
“I’d encourage veterinary practices to prepare early and help owners put an appropriate plan in place well ahead of the main firework season.”