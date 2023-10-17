17 Oct 2023
The south-east group has bought 12 practices that Medivet was forced to divest itself of last year.
DNA Vetcare founder and director Dane Walker outside Elizabeth Street Veterinary Clinic.
A vet group has announced a significant expansion after acquiring a number of practices across the south-east of England.
DNA Vetcare – which has sites in London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex – has bought 12 practices Medivet was forced to divest itself of in 2022 following an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority.
The surgeries now under the ownership of DNA Vetcare are:
DNA founder and director Dane Walker said: “These fantastic surgeries allows us to serve even more pet owners and their beloved animals, ensuring they receive the highest standard of veterinary care.
“We look forward to building on the excellent reputation of these surgeries and continuing to provide exceptional service to clients and their pets.”
