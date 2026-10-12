12 Oct 2026
The new practice offers referral services, including diagnostic imaging, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and keyhole surgery.
DNA Vetcare has opened a referral centre in Streatham offering advanced diagnostics and clinical care to pet owners and practices across London.
Advanced Vetcare London is located close to the company’s existing Streatham Hill practice, which had reached capacity after becoming its first 24-hour site.
The centre has five consultation rooms and three surgical theatres, alongside an MRI scanner and specialist services including neurology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and keyhole surgery.
Advanced Vet Care has been developed to accept referrals from within the DNA group as well as other practices across South London and beyond.
Founded in 2006 by vets Dane Walker and Alan van Heerden, DNA Vetcare has grown from its first practice in Blackheath into an independent group employing around 800 people.
Dane Walker, co-founder of DNA Vetcare, said: “We’ve worked in South London throughout our careers, so we knew there was a real need for more specialist veterinary care locally.
“Advanced Vetcare London gives us the space, equipment and expertise to provide more of that care ourselves.”