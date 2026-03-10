10 Mar 2026
The ownership announcement comes amid a planned expansion of Barton Veterinary Centre.
Scott Kerss, whose DNA Vetcare partnership has enabled him to help shape the practice team and culture.
A North Lincolnshire vet has celebrated becoming the first co-owner within a network of independent practices through a veterinary partnership programme.
Scott Kerss has acquired a 25% equity stake in Barton Veterinary Centre, Barton-upon-Humber, part of DNA Vetcare’s group of independent vets, having joined the practice as a senior vet in 2024.
Dr Kerss was offered the ownership opportunity after raising the possibility of partnership during a quarterly review.
He said: “I really enjoy being part of a team. I really enjoy leading a team and supporting their progress.
“The natural progression of that is to either end up in a clinical director role, in a partnership role, or go and set up your own practice.”
The partnership has enabled Dr Kerss to set clinical standards and protocols and shape the practice team and culture.
Plans are also in place to expand the practice and extend opening hours to seven days per week to enhance capacity, as well as the installation of advanced diagnostic equipment including a CT scanner.
Dr Kerss added: “It’s very much been a case of the sky’s the limit. If I’ve said, ‘Can I do this?’ There’s never been any real pushback. If it’ll benefit the practice and benefit your patients, then we’ll commit to helping out with that.”
DNA Vetcare owner Dane Walker said: “We’re delighted to welcome Scott as a partner at the brilliant Barton Veterinary Centre in what is a proud and meaningful milestone for DNA Vetcare.
“Scott is the first employee to enter into a partnership with us and he has already been a key part of DNA Vetcare’s journey.
“We’re genuinely excited about what we’re building together with the Barton team, an outstanding group of veterinary practitioners delivering excellent care every day.”