31 Aug 2023
Independent vet practice group has all four of its sites named “dog friendly clinics” in new scheme.
Vet Dan Grundy, from Harrison Family Vets in Didsbury, with his dog Dougal.
Harrison Family Vets has had each of its sites officially named a “dog friendly clinic” under a new scheme.
Dogs Trust and the British Veterinary Behaviour Association (BVBA) launched the Dog Friendly Clinic initiative earlier this year, and Harrison Family Vets has now been recognised for its exceptional standard of care provided to dogs visiting its practices in Didsbury, Kingswinford, Reading and Stockton.
Harrison Family Vets said it boasted a wide range of pet-friendly initiatives, including an innovative waiting area with bespoke pods, which are all spaced out to give clients their own space and shield pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.
Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts, as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition. Other innovations include separate dog and cat wards, complete with mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas and music to create a calming atmosphere.
Dan Grundy, clinic director at Harrison Family Vets in Didsbury, said: “It’s no secret that dogs can find visiting the vet traumatic, but the whole ethos of Harrison Family Vets is to provide a client and pet experience that is second to none.
“We want everyone visiting our practices to have a positive experience and to reduce fear, stress and anxiety, for both pets and their owners, as much as possible.
“We’re therefore very pleased to accept the Dog Friendly Clinic accreditation, which is an endorsement of our credentials from two of the UK’s most respected names in pet care, as well as demonstrating our commitment to offering positive veterinary visits.
“Crucially, it’s also given our entire team an even better understanding of dog behaviour, dog learning theory, stress triggers and the impact of the veterinary environment on patients, which we’ll continue to develop as part of the scheme.”
Rachel Casey, head of canine behaviour and research at Dogs Trust, said: “Veterinary care is an essential part of dogs’ lives, but some find visits to the vets stressful. We are very pleased to collaborate with the BVBA to create the Dog Friendly Clinic scheme to help veterinary practices embed the principles of behavioural medicine into clinic life.
“Vet clinics are at the forefront of recognising and preventing the development of problem behaviours in dogs, and this scheme will help them develop the skills and knowledge to optimise the wellbeing of the dogs in their care.”
Harrison Family Vets opened its first practice near Reading in Woodley in July 2021 and plans to add more in coming years.