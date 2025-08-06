6 Aug 2025
The practice says demand for services has encouraged them to make the move.
Vet Rhiannon Jackson, customer care manager Angela Wainwright and vet nurse Kay Broad.
A vet practice outside Doncaster is eagerly awaiting a move to a new, larger site.
Arundell Vets’ Toll Bar branch is set to relocate to Chestnut Avenue in nearby Carcroft to meet increasing demand.
The existing practice will close at the end of August before the new branch opens shortly after in early September.
The new branch will be located in a former medical centre which has undergone a “huge” redevelopment.
Funded by VetPartners, the new 1,970 sq ft site will offer three large consult rooms, a much larger reception area and a staff room.
The practice says parking will still be available to clients.
Practice manager Claire Coppin said the move will benefit both clients and clinic staff alike.
She said: “We’re excited about the move because our new branch will allow us to provide a much better client experience because it is much more spacious and has better facilities.
“The building has undergone a complete refurbishment to enable us to create a much larger branch surgery that will provide the best possible care of pets.
“The larger waiting room will be calmer and less stressful for patients, and it is also going to be a nice place for our colleagues as we have created a room for them for lunch breaks and team meetings.”
The Toll Bar practice opened in 2006 as Arundell Vets’ first clinic.
It was replaced as Arundell’s primary practice in 2020 after the opening of a purpose-built 24-hour veterinary hospital in Kirk Sandall.