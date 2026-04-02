2 Apr 2026
Clinicians hope the appointment service will bring care to pets and owners who face access challenges.
RVN Emily Young (left) and vet Jess Bowen-Parker on the road for Wilson Vets' new mobile service.
A vet and RVN from north-east England have hit the road to launch a new home visit service of routine treatments.
The weekly service is being offered from Wilson Vets in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, and aims to make it easier for clients whose pets become anxious when travelling or in clinical settings to access care.
It also supports clients with mobility or social anxiety issues as well as those without transport of their own.
RVN Emily Young said: “We want to help people and pets in the community who struggle to get to us at the practice, whether it is an owner who finds it difficult or their pet.
“Many cats struggle to travel in a car and can become distressed, while there are dogs that are simply terrified of coming into the practice to see a vet.”