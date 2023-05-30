30 May 2023
Donation points have been set up at Dunedin Vets’ clinics after one of its staff put her best foot forward.
Claire Sweeney and Sadie.
An animal charity that has been “inundated” with new arrivals is being supported by staff and clients of an East Lothian veterinary group.
Dunedin Vets has set up donation stations to provide food, bedding, blankets, and toys for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.
The group, which is owned by VetPartners, also doubled the £500 raised by SVN Claire Sweeney through a JustGiving page set up when she walked 100 miles with her dog, Sadie, earlier this year.
Collection points are in place at each of the group’s four practices in Tranent, Prestonpans, North Berwick and Dunbar.
The donated items are being split between the home, which has been heavily affected by pet relinquishments linked to the current economic crisis, and its food banks across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Clinical director Margot Hunter said: “We are receiving monthly collections, and the interest and support from our clients who want to help is growing rapidly.
“People are coming in all the time with food, blankets, bedding, and even toys as Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home is so well known, and everyone wants to help them at this tough time.
“They have been inundated with animals that are either unwanted or people sadly can’t afford to keep.”