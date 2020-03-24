24 Mar
“In the interests of safety and complying with Government advice, vet practices should only be delivering emergency treatment and urgent care, and should be cancelling routine and non-urgent appointments.”
The BVA has advised that veterinary practices should remain open only for emergency care and to maintain the food supply chain.
In a statement, the association said: “The BVA has advised that veterinary practices can be considered essential services under the new measures, as we deliver emergency care and work to maintain the food supply chain.
“However, in the interests of safety and complying with Government advice, vet practices should only be delivering emergency treatment and urgent care, and should be cancelling routine and non-urgent appointments. Animal owners should contact their veterinary practice for advice.”
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “It’s incumbent on all of us do everything we can to curb the spread of Covid-19 and follow the Government’s #StayHomeSaveLives instructions.
“For vets, that means limiting our provision to emergency and urgent care, and working to maintain food production from farm to fork. Practices are following strict social distancing measures and asking owners to make sure they follow the same steps in the interests of everyone’s safety.”
Ms Dos Santos continued: “We appreciate that some pet owners may be frustrated that routine appointments are being cancelled, but these are vital measures to curb non-essential travel and contact, and keep everyone as safe as possible during this challenging period.
“I’d like to pay tribute to all my veterinary colleagues across the country who are working hard to maintain their vital services, both for companion animals and in making sure the UK has a steady supply of food produced to high standards of health, welfare and safety.”