27 Jan
Veterinary practices, PR agencies and industry marketers are being invited to showcase their PR campaigns by entering this year’s Veterinary Marketing Association PR Award for 2016.
Veterinary practices, PR agencies and industry marketers are being invited to showcase their PR campaigns by entering this year’s Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) PR Award for 2016.
The award’s aim is to recognise the value media and public relations can add to the marketing mix, said VMA chairman Claire Edmunds.
Ms Edmunds said: “The award is given to the entry that has delivered the most innovative and effective PR campaign during the previous year, as judged by a panel of industry professionals.
“This can be a single ‘one-off’ event or article, or a sustained campaign over a given period.”
The winner and two highly commended entries will be announced at the VMA Awards on 17 March at the London Lancaster hotel.
The final date for entry submissions to the PR Award, sponsored by Veterinary Times and VN Times, is 10 February.
For further information on the PR and other awards, visit the VMA website.