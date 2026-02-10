10 Feb 2026
Cotts Equine, which has Wales’ first and only RCVS-accredited equine hospital, won the Rural and Agricultural Business of the Year at the Swansea Bay Business Awards.
Holly Thomas and Ilaria Piretta with the award for Rural and Agricultural Business of the Year.
A south Wales practice is celebrating a win in its local business awards.
Cotts Equine, which was founded in 2005 in Narberth, Pembrokeshire, opened a hospital in 2008, becoming Wales’ first, and still only, RCVS-accredited equine hospital.
And its team was thrilled when it landed the Rural and Agricultural Business of the Year title at the Swansea Bay Business Awards.
The awards celebrate businesses across the Swansea, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire region and are judged by an independent panel of experts.
Cotts director Holly Thomas said: “We are so happy to be recognised in this way. Cotts has gone through a huge change over the past few years from a single practice in Narberth to what is now a 45-strong team covering the Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Cardiff areas.
“We operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and cover some of the most remote areas of South Wales in all weathers.
“Our clients place a huge amount of trust in us to care for their most precious of family members when it matters the most. As a result, we have built an incredibly loyal client base who treat us as friends – this is something we are very proud of.”
Cotts Equine has two additional clinics in Cowbridge and Swansea and in the past year has invested in the UK’s first standing equine CT scanner.