17 Jul 2023
Professionals and their families are being invited to take a look behind the scenes of Southfield Veterinary Specialists’ £16 million hospital in September.
A multi-million-pound Essex animal hospital will welcome veterinary professionals behind the scenes of its operations during an open day this autumn.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists moved into its new facility in Basildon last year, following a £16 million building programme.
Now, the practice is inviting other professionals and their families to an open day at the site on Saturday 2 September, between 10am and 2pm.
Operations manager Sarah Stam said: “We’re proud of our world class facilities and are happy to invite colleagues from fellow referral centres and primary care vets in the area to come and see how we deliver excellence in veterinary care.
“There will be tours of our multi-disciplinary hospital, demonstrations from our team and lots of fun for everyone – not just the grown-ups.
“We’re hoping people bring their families too, as we’re planning lots of fun activities, including a bandaging station where children can bring any injured cuddly toys.”
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register here.