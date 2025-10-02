2 Oct 2025
Vetopia has appointed vet Ben Hanning to head up its bid to expand into the UK market.
New UK chief executive of Vetopia Ben Hanning, with dog Daisy.
A European veterinary group has appointed a new chief executive to lead it expansion into the UK market.
Vetopia, which operates more than 200 practices across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, has appointed vet and experienced commercial leader Ben Hanning to drive its UK growth.
The company plans to introduce a new UK-specific brand under its umbrella in the coming months which the company says will allow each practice to “retain its independence and culture” while benefitting from the economies of scale provided by being part of a larger group.
Dr Hanning started his career in clinical practice and has spent the past decade building and leading organisations across the veterinary and dental sectors, including laboratory services.
He said: “Vetopia’s UK launch is about creating a new way forward: empowering vets to focus on exceptional care while giving them the support, resources and ownership opportunities that they deserve.
“Our approach is designed to provide the right balance between autonomy and collaboration. Together, we can nurture what makes each clinic special while ensuring every team has the tools to thrive.”
According to Vetopia, its ownership model is unique in the sector with more than half of the company’s shares owned by employees, with vets and clinic leaders becoming shareholders in the group.
Peter Thomsen, group chief executive at Vetopia, said: “Vetopia’s success across Europe shows that veterinary excellence thrives when clinicians lead the way. Our country-led model combines local decision-making with the benefits of being part of a larger network, giving practices the freedom to deliver care their way while accessing shared expertise, investment and resources.”