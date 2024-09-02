02 September 2024
A look at how the company can help practices save time, reduce hassle and deliver better care.
Running a busy clinic? You need suppliers who make your life easier, not harder. That’s where KRUUSE comes in. With a comprehensive high-quality veterinary product assortment, we help you save time, reduce hassle, and deliver better care every single day.
✔ Trusted brand with over 125 years in the vet industry
✔ Products designed with vets, for vets
✔ Competitive pricing without compromising on quality
Need a quick refresher on sutures? Curious about the latest in post-op care? Our online Knowledge Centre is packed with practical resources to support your team:
It’s all there – ready when you are.
You already know our BUSTER Collar – invented by KRUUSE and trusted by vets worldwide. But that’s just the beginning. Our full range covers every corner of veterinary care, helping you deliver the best for your patients, every day.
Follow our BUSTER Collar guide to find the perfect post-op protection for your patients.
Whether you’re treating cats and dogs or working with horses, we’ve made it easier to find exactly what you need. We’ve gathered our most relevant products into two dedicated catalogues — one for Small Animal Clinics and one for Equine Professionals.
Each catalogue is packed with high-quality products and practical resources to support your daily work. You’ll also find specialised wound charts, designed to guide your wound management, whether you’re treating a small dog or a large horse.
No more waiting for reps or juggling supplier schedules. The KRUUSE Webshop gives you 24/7 access to our full product range, so you can order what you need, when it suits you.
Why it works for your clinic:
Whether you’re restocking essentials or exploring new solutions, the KRUUSE Webshop puts everything you need at your fingertips.
As part of your new customer registration, you’ll receive a one-time use discount code, which gives you 30% off all online products for purchases over £200. Offer valid until December 31st, 2025.
Explore the KRUUSE Webshop and get registered now.
Unexpected procedures, patient reactions, or supply delays can put pressure on your day.
Tip: Keep a buffer of your most-used consumables – even a few extras can prevent treatment delays and reduce stress.