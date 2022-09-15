15 Sept 2022
The two companies, which have projected annual revenues of more than £50 million, are “natural partners”, the former’s boss said.
Image © Saklakova / Adobe Stock
Veterinary public health company Eville and Jones (E&J) has announced a major expansion, which it said will increase the range of services available to clients.
The Leeds-based firm said it has completed a deal to acquire the Vorenta group, which includes HallMark Veterinary and Compliance Services, and Meat and Livestock Commercial Services Ltd (MLCSL).
Bosses said the deal will not change day-to-day operations for clients, but will enable E&J to expand its operations into Scotland.
Group chief executive Charles Hartwell said: “Vorenta and E&J are natural partners, with shared ambitions and values.
“This merger accelerates our growth plans, and enables us to expand our service offering to both our existing and future customers, while providing opportunities for our people.”
Vorenta chair David Peace added: “Both E&J and Vorenta have built a reputation for delivering quality, value-adding solutions to the food industry.
“As part of the expanded E&J group, we will be able to focus our resources to reach and serve more customers, and give our people a wider spectrum of opportunity.
“I very much look forward to joining the E&J board, in addition to continuing as the managing director of MLCSL”
E&J is a leading provider of OVs and meat hygiene inspectors, as well as export health certification services, while Vorenta’s main business focuses on meat carcase classification, the delivery of veterinary contracts to government departments, plus inspection and certification work.
The combined group is expected to have around 1,200 staff and annual revenues of more than £50 million.
The E&J head office in Leeds will become the head office and national training centre for the combined group, while Vorenta’s Gloucestershire headquarters will act as a regional hub for operations in Wales and the west of England.