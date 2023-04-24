24 Apr 2023
East of England Veterinary Specialists in Royston is the group’s latest acquisition in a deal that has “thrilled” bosses.
An orthopaedic referral hospital that supports hundreds of practices across East Anglia has been acquired by the CVS Group.
Bosses say they are “thrilled” by the agreement for East of England Veterinary Specialists based in Wimpole, near Cambridge.
The practice is led by RCVS-recognised specialists and diplomates Mark Bush – who also chairs the British Veterinary Orthopaedics Association – and Martin Owen, who will both remain as clinical directors.
The pair said: “We are pleased to have joined CVS. Being part of a large group brings us all a measure of security, a wealth of support and additional career opportunities for staff, while enabling us to continue to offer the clinical service on which we have based our reputation.”
Established five years ago, the practice offers referral services for almost 300 first opinion small animal practices across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and other counties.
Originally built as a human hospital, the site offers two large operating theatres, radiography suite, CT scanner and a range of specialised equipment, plus separate cat and dog waiting areas, a seminar room and offices.
CVS referrals director Helen Baxter said: “East of England Veterinary Specialists is an exceptional practice.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Martin, and their highly experienced team, into our CVS Referrals Division.
“We look forward to supporting the practice in continuing to provide the very best specialist care to their clients and patients in the region.”