29 Apr 2025
Clients are now being encouraged to register at the new centre, which is thought to be the only one of its kind in northern England.
Practice owner Molly Varga Smith alongside RVN Craig Tessyman with representatives from Supreme Petfoods.
A new specialist veterinary practice exclusively for exotic pets has opened in Greater Manchester.
The Exotic Animal Vets, described as “the first and only specialist-led exotics practice in the north of England,” opened in Urmston on 22 April.
The practice, which promises to treat all exotic species “from anacondas to zebra fish”, has been launched by RCVS-recognised zoo and wildlife medicine specialist Molly Varga Smith.
It will offer first and second opinion consultations as well as referrals and out-of-hours emergencies, with the same team providing 24/7 care.
Among the nursing team supporting Dr Varga Smith is RVN Craig Tessyman, who holds a certificate in nursing exotic species.
Dr Varga Smith said: “We know that exotic pets require highly specialised care and our mission is to provide that expertise with compassion.
“Our entire team is trained and experienced in handling, treating and advising on a diverse range of exotic species.
“We are committed to providing the highest standard of care for every animal that comes through our doors.”
The practice is said to boast state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to cater for the specific needs of a range of exotic animals, including heated hospital cages and bespoke enclosures featuring species-appropriate UV lighting.
Supreme Petfoods, which Dr Varga Smith has partnered with as a veterinary advisor, will also supply small animal food, treats and supplements to the practice.
Marketing director Claire Hamblion said: “We’ve worked with Molly for many years and her depth of knowledge in exotic species is second to none.
“She shares our passion for improving small pet welfare, and we’re proud to provide nutritional support to a practice led by someone so highly respected in their field.”