22 May 2025
The Kin Veterinary Community has acquired Aspen Veterinary Surgery in Tolworth, Surrey, along with its nearby partner practice, Ewell Veterinary Centre, and The Vet Whetstone in North London.
Kin Vet Community now owns more than 20 practice sites after making three more acquisitions in London and the south-east.
The group has added Aspen Veterinary Surgery in Tolworth, Surrey, along with its nearby partner practice, Ewell Veterinary Centre, and The Vet Whetstone, in Whetstone, North London.
Peter Melville was the previous owner of the Aspen and Ewell sites and he will stay on to lead those practices.
He said: “The transition to Kin Vet Community was incredibly smooth and thoughtfully managed.
“Their team was respectful, professional and genuinely committed to preserving the culture and care standards we built. I’m confident that both practices are in excellent hands for the future.“
The third practice, The Vet Whetstone, was opened by Albert Moussafir in 2002 and is now an approved nurse training practice that also offers a range of advanced orthopaedic and surgical procedures.
Speaking after completion of the deals, Kin chief executive Ciara McCormack said: “Welcoming Aspen Veterinary Surgery, Ewell Veterinary Centre and The Vet Whetstone into Kin Vet Community reflects our shared vision of nurturing veterinary professionals and delivering excellence in care.
“The strengths of these three practices, combined with the collaborative approach of our group, will further enhance our integrated care model.
“Together, we are strengthening our commitment to building a network of community-focused veterinary practices that prioritise the needs of both clients and their animals.”