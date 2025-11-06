6 Nov 2025
The Scone clinic is said to have treated more than 5,000 pets and conducted more than 10,000 consultations during its five years in operation.
Thrums Vets' Scone team with the BVA Great Workplace. The group was among the first to achieve the accreditation.
Scotland’s largest independent veterinary group is celebrating the fifth birthday of one of its practices, which has just surpassed the milestone of treating 5,000 pets.
Thrums Vets’ practice on Perth Road in Scone, Perthshire, opened in October 2020 with a team of five staff members.
Now the practice has a team of 10, including 3 full-time veterinary surgeons, and is planning to double in size again over the coming years to cope with demand from a growing client base.
The clinic also sponsors five local sports clubs and initiatives as part of its community engagement programme: the Blairgowrie and Rattray under-8s and Kirrie Thistle girls under-8s football teams, Kirriemuir Netball Team, Webster’s High School’s sports awards and Strathmore Rugby Club captain Mia White.
Thrums Vets has three other mixed animal branches across Angus and East Perthshire; its original Kirriemuir branch founded in 1948, Blairgowrie and Forfar.
The independent group was among the first in the UK to achieve accreditation in the BVA’s Great Workplaces scheme earlier this year.
Gavin Durston, managing director at Thrums Vets, said: “We initially expanded into Scone because an increasing number of clients were travelling to our Blairgowrie practice from the area, due to a major lack of independent practices that offered transparent pricing in and around Perth.
“The five team members who we initially opened with are all still there and we’ve gone on to build a very experienced, reliable and highly-respected group of people who have carried out well over 10,000 consultations since we launched.”
He added the clinic’s practice plans and offering of in-house out of hours and emergency service at the Kirriemuir and Blairgowrie branches have “made Scone hugely popular with local pet owners and we’re now looking forward to expanding further next year”.