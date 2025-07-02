2 Jul 2025
Practice bosses hope the new series will help to increase public understanding of how a veterinary practice operates.
Image: ITV
Fern Britton: Inside the Vet’s, which is scheduled for an initial broadcast this Friday (4 July), has been filmed at The Grove Vets in Bristol.
The independent practice is owned and run by husband-and-wife team Andy and Amy Valenzia, while co-host James Greenwood also works there as a locum.
Andy said: “We saw this as a brilliant opportunity to highlight the work of our incredible team and to help the public better understand what goes on in a veterinary practice.
“With growing conversation around the cost of veterinary care, we felt it was important to also show the depth of expertise, dedication and advanced technology that goes into ensuring the health and well-being of the nation’s pets.”
The series, which has been co-created by Petplan, showcases day-to-day life at the practice and features a range of treatments administered to pets including routine check-ups, dental care and emergency surgeries.
Ms Britton said: “Animals have always been a huge love of mine and getting a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible work the veterinary team does every day has been a privilege.
“This series gives us a glimpse of what happens beyond the consulting room door, and is full of heart, fascinating stories, and, of course, plenty of adorable animals – I can’t wait to share it with viewers.”
The first episode is on ITV1 and ITVX at 2pm this Friday.