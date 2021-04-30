30 Apr
Passing of the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill means maximum sentences for animal cruelty offences have been increased from six months to five years.
Animal welfare charities have welcomed a new piece of legislation that means those found guilty of animal cruelty offences could face up to five years in prison.
The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill passed into law this week (29 April) and means animal abusers could face up to five years in prison under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. The maximum sentence was previously six months.
The law change comes into force on 29 June and it is hoped that giving courts more flexibility to punish those found guilty of animal cruelty offences will act as more powerful deterrent to a range of activities – including the farming and smuggling of puppies.
The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act will apply in both England and Wales, and will bring both countries in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland, where convicted animal abusers can be jailed for up to five years.
Richard Woodward from Blue Cross said: “The Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Bill is a major step forward for animal welfare in England and Wales.
“Blue Cross has campaigned for this law, in coalition with other animal welfare charities, for a number of years and we are delighted it is finally reaching the statute book. The law should send a message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated and will now be punished appropriately. We also hope it will act as a more effective deterrent to anybody seeking to abuse or neglect animals.”
In a statement, RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said the reform is “long overdue”.
He added: “This act is a huge step forward for animal welfare in the UK and we’re delighted that justice will now be served for animals.
“Tougher sentences will act as a stronger deterrent to potential animal abusers, and will help us in our aim to cancel out animal cruelty once and for all.”