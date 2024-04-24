24 Apr
A group representing independent veterinary practices has responded to criticism of the ongoing examination of companion animal services from within the sector.
A veterinary business group has urged its members to embrace the opportunities it believes are offered by the current review of companion animal services.
The Federation of Independent Veterinary Practices (FIVP) has set out eight key areas where it hopes the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) work can lead to change.
The process has been criticised by several prominent bodies and care providers in recent weeks, amid fears over how the sector has been portrayed.
But FIVP has now defended the regulator, arguing its work will play “a significant role in ensuring fair competition and consumer protection within the industry”.
It added: “Embracing the insights and recommendations of the CMA’s review can help independent veterinary practices navigate the evolving landscape of the sector, foster healthy competition, and ultimately contribute to the well-being of animals and pet owners.”
The federation said it hopes the process will herald improvements in areas including:
The federation’s comments follow the end of the consultation process on the CMA’s proposal to initiate a formal market investigation into companion animal services.
Although it is widely expected that the process will continue, the CMA maintains a final decision has still to be taken.