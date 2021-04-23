23 Apr 2021
Andrew Curwen will chair the event on 29 April, which is being hosted by vet comms provider PetsApp.
Veterinary professionals can attend a free online panel on the topic of opening new clinics, hosted by veterinary communications provider PetsApp.
Chaired by XLVet’s chief executive Andrew Curwen, the free-to-join session looks to explore the recent boom in the extension of physical veterinary premises and what considerations need to be kept on top of to ensure success.
Mr Curwen said: “After seeing the number of new practices opening up over the past year, I’m delighted to be part of a discussion about what we can all learn from that and consider what these new leaders might find helpful for their journey.”
Thom Jenkins, founder and chief executive of PetsApp, added: “We noticed many in the PetsApp community were looking at new clinic locations, or looking to add additional physical space to offer more services to pet owners. We listened, and brought together experts on the topic. Looking forward to learning how veterinarians can grow a sustainable business, and how PetsApp can help unlock a new site’s full value.”
The panellists include Kate Ford (solicitor, Rudlings Wakelam), Simon Biles (associate partner, Moore Scarrott chartered accountants) and Melanie O’Donoghue RVN (founder, VetAssist practice development consultancy).
There will also be a focus on implementing a successful digital pet owner experience alongside the traditional in-clinic customer journey to best meet ever rising client expectations.
The event will be held on 29 April at 7pm, and attendees can register for free.