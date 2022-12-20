20 Dec
The deadline for nominations for the 2023 awards looms soon after the festive period.
Time is running out for outstanding contributors to the veterinary sector to be recognised by the annual RCVS honours and awards.
Nominations for the 2023 prizes close next month and the college has renewed its appeal to recognise individuals doing exceptional work for animal health and welfare.
College president Melissa Donald said: “The RCVS honours and awards provide an invaluable opportunity for us to come together and recognise individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the professions, whether that be as a veterinary surgeon, veterinary nurse, student or layperson, either working here in the UK or overseas.
“Our profession wouldn’t be what it is without the hard work and tireless commitment of all those striving to make lasting positive change and it is important that we collectively recognise people for their exceptional achievements.
“We all know people who go above and beyond, as well as the local superheroes involved with the profession, so please do explore our awards categories and consider giving them a nomination.”
The nomination period closes at 5pm on 27 January 2023, with valid nominations due to be considered at the RCVS council meeting in March.
Full nomination guidance can be found at the RCVS website, while interviews with some of this year’s award winners are available via the college’s YouTube channel.