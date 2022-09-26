26 Sept 2022
But officials have no concerns about the agreement between Eville and Jones and the Vorenta Group.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced plans to review the impact of the merger of Eville and Jones (E&J) and the Vorenta Group.
But officials have stressed they do not have concerns about the deal itself and say the assessment will also consider the FSA’s own plans to employ OVs itself.
The companies announced on 15 September that they had completed an agreement to join forces in a move that E&J said would enable it to extend the range of services it offers to clients.
The merged organisation has around 1,200 staff and an estimated annual turnover of more than £50 million.
But the move prompted claims of unease within the industry and questions over what, if anything, the FSA had known of the agreement before it was announced.
One correspondent told Vet Times colleagues couldn’t believe the news when it emerged and argued there was already a lack of competition in the area – a view rejected by E&J officials.
An FSA spokesperson confirmed the organisation had been aware of the planned merger before the announcement was made.
But she added: “We do not have concerns about the deal. No Vorenta companies have a role in the delivery of official controls relating to animal welfare and hygiene at approved meat premises.”
The Competition and Markets Authority also confirmed it had not been contacted about the deal.
The FSA statement continued: “At present, we are not planning to take any action in relation to the deal. However, we are reviewing what impact, if any, this change may have on any existing or future FSA service contracts.
“Our review will consider our plan to employ up to 25% of OVs.”
The FSA announced its OV plan in January, amid fears of a post-Brexit shortage of staff in the sector.
In July, E&J welcomed its first two UK vet school graduates to OV roles in a move it hopes will inspire more students to consider that career path.