7 Jul 2025
The Scottish Borders practice has launched the new service to provide routine health checks, vaccinations, take blood samples and provide long-term medication.
The service will initially cover Duns and the neighbouring villages of Preston and Gavinton, with each visit carried out by both a vet and vet nurse.
The Duns practice, which also has a fully ambulatory equine team, relocated to its “state-of-the-art” new site in Putton Mill – approximately a mile south of Duns – in November.
Vet surgeon Alice Jenkins and clinical director Alison Rodger are launching the service, which Dr Jenkins said would “reduce stress for pets, be more convenient for owners and provide compassionate, personalised care.”
She added that although the new practice location has enhanced the range of services the Duns can provide, “we recognise it is further away, so we wanted to ensure everyone has access to great health care.”
She continued: “If dogs or cats get really anxious travelling in a car or coming into the practice, or elderly pets have mobility issues, the home service will ease the worry for owners.”
Galedin Vets, which has been caring for animals for almost two centuries and is now part of VetPartners, also has practices in Berwick, Kelso and Galashiels.
The group has also launched a “vaccination re-engagement campaign”, offering discounts on vaccination programmes for cat and dog owners whose pets have either never received core vaccinations or had them lapse beyond three months.