16 Aug 2023
A veterinary team which supports pig industry clients globally has developed a wellbeing space at its village base.
Image: Garth Pig Practice.
An East Yorkshire veterinary practice, which works with pig farmers and vets around the world, has been transformed by the development of a well-being garden for its staff.
The area at the Garth Pig Practice in Beeford, near Driffield, was previously a wasteland of bins, rubbish and weeds.
But, thanks to staff donations and contributions from the practice’s owner, VetPartners, it is now a haven of plants and shrubs, bird feeders and insect boxes for the practice’s 9 vets and 13 support staff.
They even tested their own DIY skills by building a bench from pallets as part of the project.
Marie Simpson, who led the project, said: “We now have a lovely area to have lunch in the summer and somewhere to go when you’re grabbing five minutes’ peace and quiet.
“We can’t quite believe the transformation. It is a really nice wellbeing area which is so peaceful and quiet, and which makes you feel rejuvenated.
“This would not have happened if it wasn’t for our great team, especially our fantastic dispensary team who initiated the clean-up.”