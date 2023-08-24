24 Aug 2023
Practice leaders say the relocation of 3 Mile Vets means they can provide more services to more clients.
Receptionists Ann Anderson and Sophie Donaldson at the new 3 Mile Vets practice in Glasgow.
A Glasgow veterinary practice can now offer more services to more clients following its relocation, officials have claimed.
More than £1.2 million has been invested into the new 3 Mile Vets premises on the Hillington Park estate in the west of the city.
The new site replaces the practice’s previous home in Paisley Road West, Cardonald, and offers five consulting rooms plus two operating theatres.
Other facilities include a dental suite, digital x-ray facilities, in-house laboratory and isolation ward, plus separate canine and feline wards and waiting areas, walk-in kennels for larger breeds and a dog exercise area.
Nurse and practice director Karen Ramsay said the move was “an exciting time” for the practice, which is owned by the CVS Group.
She said: “We had outgrown our existing practice. It was becoming difficult for us to offer the highest level of service and quality of animal care that we are accustomed to.
“This is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities. It’ll mean that we’ll be able to look after many patients right here and it’ll enable us to grow the number of patients we see.”