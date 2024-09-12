12 Sept
A report is set to go before college council members this autumn following a consultation on the measures, which have attracted calls for a referendum of professionals.
The RCVS chief executive has defended the organisation’s handling of its governance reforms, insisting the issue is “not a numbers game”.
More than 750 individual and organisational responses were submitted to a consultation on the planned measures and a report on the issue is expected later this autumn.
The proposals have not been universally welcomed, with the college even facing calls for a referendum of vets and nurses during the summer.
But speaking at a college council meeting yesterday (11 September), Lizzie Lockett insisted the organisation’s concern was about the likely impact of the measures.
Miss Lockett said: “It’s not a referendum. It’s not a numbers game. We’re really interested in people’s thoughts on how these changes will work in practice.”
Work to examine the 734 individual responses and 28 organisational submissions received is ongoing, and the session was told that a report is likely to be presented to council members at their next meeting on 7 November.
College leaders have argued that reform of their governance structures is a critical part of the case for new veterinary sector legislation.
Miss Lockett told members that talks are planned with Defra and praised the former Conservative administration for being “as good as their word” in ensuring their successors in government were aware of the issue.