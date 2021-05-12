12 May
Action Plan for Animal Welfare to focus on five key areas – animal sentience and cruelty; international advocacy; farm animal welfare; welfare of pets; and kept wild animals.
The Government has “finally delivered on their promise” after plans were unveiled for a raft of welfare reforms designed to protect the right of animals across the UK.
Reacting to yesterday’s (11 May) Queen’s speech – which included proposals for enshrining animal sentience in law, the restriction of live exports and new laws cracking down on puppy smuggling and farming – BVA president James Russell described the reforms as sending a strong signal following a year that saw a spike in mistreatment of animals across the UK.
He said: “After years of concerted campaigning, we’re relieved to see the Government finally deliver on their promise to get this fundamental principle of animal welfare over the line and into law.
“Legislation will place a duty on the state to consider the needs of animals across the species in future policy development and delivery and send a strong signal of the UK’s position as a global leader on animal welfare.”
We’re part of a 5️0 charity-strong coalition to give animals a voice 🐾 📣
Together we’re calling on Government to #ActNowForAnimals which includes teaching animal welfare as part of the national curriculum 📚
For more information: https://t.co/96BL5J9qD5 pic.twitter.com/rTKcGTUOqZ
— PDSA (@PDSA_HQ) May 8, 2021
Daniella Dos Santos, BVA senior vice-president, added: “It’s really positive to see a cast-iron commitment to strengthen legislation against illegal imports of puppies.
“Vets see first-hand the tragic consequences resulting from puppies bred in deplorable conditions and taken away from their mothers at a very young age to undertake long, arduous journeys.”
Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “As set out in the proposed legislation for the new parliamentary session there has been a commitment to cracking down on puppy smuggling, alongside promoting and protecting animal welfare more widely.
“For more than six years we have been tirelessly lobbying the Government to tackle the cruel puppy smuggling trade, so we’re thrilled they have finally listened to our concerns.
“During that time, we have rescued thousands of illegally imported puppies who have had the most traumatic start to their young lives and have come into our care in horrific conditions.”
The proposed legislation would also bring around a ban on owning primates as pets in the UK.