25 Oct 2023
Gourley Veterinary Surgeons bosses say the work has created a “fresh modern practice” for clients in Ashton-under-Lyne.
Janet Atherton and Fern Mills Daly on the reception at Gourley’s new branch.
A Greater Manchester veterinary practice has re-opened following the completion of a £700,000 refurbishment and expansion programme.
Officials say the new-look Gourley Veterinary Surgeons site in Ashton-under-Lyne provides a “fresh modern practice” following the three-month redevelopment.
The project has seen the number of consulting rooms has been increased from three to five, including a dedicated room for nurse-led clinics.
Two operating theatres and a dental x-ray suite have been refurbished, while there is also a larger reception area, with dedicated canine and feline waiting spaces, plus a revamped staff hub, isolation unit and walk-in kennels.
New heating and air conditioning systems have also been installed at the practice, which is part of the CVS Group.
Clinical director Amanda Smith said: “As an established veterinary service in the local community, we are excited that this refurbishment places us in a position to continue serving the Ashton-under-Lyne area for many years to come.
“Our newly designed building will provide us with a fresh modern practice ready for the future – to represent the veterinary profession’s new modern approach to providing veterinary care.”